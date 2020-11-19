The EU should not let Hungary and Poland thwart its ambitions

I am a committed supporter of the EU as a model of an open society built on the rule of law. Being of Hungarian Jewish origin, I am particularly concerned with the situation in Hungary, where I have been active as a philanthropist for more than 30 years. Orbán has constructed in Hungary an elaborate kleptocratic system to rob the country blind. The amount by which he [appears to have] enriched his family and friends is difficult to estimate, but many of them have become exceedingly wealthy. Orbán is now using the new wave of covid to amend the Hungarian Constitution and the electoral law (once again) and to entrench himself as prime minister for life by constitutional means. That is a tragedy for the Hungarian people.