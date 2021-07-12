The European Green Deal has implications for Russia

The long-term risks associated with the European green deal put Russia at the crossroads. It can try to decrease its dependence on the European market by increasing exports to Asia, targeting countries like China, Japan and Korea. However, these countries themselves plan to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 and in China’s case by 2060. Moreover, simply shifting markets would not solve the problem for Russia if it is not paired with a green transformation of its energy production that would allow it to service the European market. In the next two decades, demand for Russian natural gas in Europe will increase due to the phasing out of coal and oil. Russia can use this period to prioritize technological restructuring of its economy by initiating energy transition policies that incentivize the growth of clean energy technologies. Not only will this allow Russia to retain a share of the future global market, but also keep its door open for trade with western European countries.

