The European Union project remains vital to peace, prosperity and more

European Parliament elections have made many Europeans ask what the European Union (EU) has done for them since the last election in 2019. The fact that 27 countries choose to pool their sovereignty and build an economic, social and political partnership based on the shared values of peace, justice, respect and solidarity is unique in global history. It is a triumph that we should not take for granted, especially when so many people globally still yearn for the freedom to choose their government from a diverse array of candidates and parties.