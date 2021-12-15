The European Union’s fiscal rules need a green revision

These are reasons enough for a rethink. Now, however, there is another: the need to make space for climate-related public investments. Cutting Europe’s greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions by 55% by the end of the decade will cost more than €5 trillion ($5.6 trillion, that is). Because curbing GHG emissions is a public good, companies that are left to their own devices will underinvest. Moreover, where infrastructure has network characteristics, as in transportation, someone has to coordinate the relevant investments. It follows that much of this spending will be done by governments.