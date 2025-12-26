The essential accoutrement for auto executives this year was a cap. As in, of the red baseball variety. Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk had one virtually glued to his head (for a little while anyway).
The EV challenge: Ford and GM are running out of time to reinvent themselves in the wake of a Chinese expansion
SummaryA protectionist and EV-sceptic administration in Washington has won them time but they would do themselves a favour by using it to get their innovation strategies right as new technology vehicles, particularly by the Chinese, gain ground around the world amid an inevitable green shift
The essential accoutrement for auto executives this year was a cap. As in, of the red baseball variety. Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk had one virtually glued to his head (for a little while anyway).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More