The EV charging business needs to figure out a viable model
Summary
- Offering EV recharging facilities is a costly service, but high-margin retailing add-ons could help turn it viable. State subsidies alone may not be enough for EV charging stations to proliferate, which is necessary for their adoption.
When’s the last time you visited a petrol station that sold nothing but petrol? If the answer is ‘never,’ you’ve hit on one of the key problems for the rollout of battery vehicles. There’s been a run of bad news for a transition to electric cars in rich democracies.