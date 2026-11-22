The transition to an Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework marks an evolution in banking regulation. It is believed that moving from recognizing losses after impairment to anticipating them is more prudent. But then, does the banking system have the capacity, data quality, governance and supervisory expertise to make forward-looking estimates meaningful? India’s experience makes these questions relevant.
One reason the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are deemed an improvement is that the current regulatorily-defined risk weights and provisions are institution-neutral. For the same asset class, Bank A and Bank B, despite different qualitative and quantitative strengths, make the same provision.