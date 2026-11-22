The transition to an Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework marks an evolution in banking regulation. It is believed that moving from recognizing losses after impairment to anticipating them is more prudent. But then, does the banking system have the capacity, data quality, governance and supervisory expertise to make forward-looking estimates meaningful? India’s experience makes these questions relevant.
The transition to an Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework marks an evolution in banking regulation. It is believed that moving from recognizing losses after impairment to anticipating them is more prudent. But then, does the banking system have the capacity, data quality, governance and supervisory expertise to make forward-looking estimates meaningful? India’s experience makes these questions relevant.
One reason the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are deemed an improvement is that the current regulatorily-defined risk weights and provisions are institution-neutral. For the same asset class, Bank A and Bank B, despite different qualitative and quantitative strengths, make the same provision.
One reason the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are deemed an improvement is that the current regulatorily-defined risk weights and provisions are institution-neutral. For the same asset class, Bank A and Bank B, despite different qualitative and quantitative strengths, make the same provision.
The IFRS is intended to change this by making estimates institution-specific. It should, therefore, move beyond being treated merely as an accounting standard. If Probability of Default (PD) and Loss Given Default (LGD) numbers are prescribed regulatorily, the institution-specificity that IFRS is meant to bring is lost. The issue is not only what the numbers are, but how they are derived.
Moreover, accounting guidance can’t substitute for sound risk-assessment guidance. How should a bank assess risk in an asset class? Is historical credit performance an adequate basis for estimating future defaults?
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2026 directions prescribe model governance, portfolio segmentation, macroeconomic variables, independent validation and regulatory backstops. They also require historical data to cover representative periods, including different phases of business cycles.
These are important safeguards, but effectiveness will depend on translating them into reliable, sector-specific assessments.
Lending to agriculture and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) has its own peculiarities. Agricultural credit is exposed to monsoon variability, crop prices, regional conditions and relief measures. Crop season-based asset classification, restructuring and regulatory dispensations can influence observed repayment and default patterns. MSMEs face informal cash flows, limited financial disclosures and dependence on a few customers.
Historical records may thus reflect policy interventions and temporary regulatory relief, not just underlying creditworthiness. Models built on such data could underestimate risks or mistake temporary improvements for sustainable performance. PD and LGD estimates must account for these structural characteristics rather than mechanically extrapolate history.
Prudential floors are useful backstops, but cannot replace sound assessment, while defeating the objective of IFRS.
There is also a pro-cyclicality concern. Deteriorating economic forecasts can raise expected losses across banks simultaneously, push borrowers into lifetime provisioning and reduce profits and capital. Banks may then restrict fresh lending, aggravating the slowdown. Historical data alone cannot address this. Through-the-cycle assessments, multiple macroeconomic scenarios, stress testing and countercyclical buffers must complement ECL.
Governance is equally critical. ECL involves management judgement in selecting scenarios, determining significant increases in credit risk, calibrating models and applying overlays.
Without competent boards and independent challenge, sophisticated models can legitimize optimistic assumptions and discretionary under-provisioning. RBI has placed board responsibility and independent model validation at the centre of its framework.
Public sector banks, however, may face a particularly demanding task. They need stronger credit-risk analytics, data architecture and board-level expertise, while ensuring policy-directed lending and government-sponsored relief do not compromise objective risk assessment. Boards must go beyond approving models to questioning their assumptions and outcomes.
Meanwhile, the boundary between credit and operational risks is blurred. Cyberattacks, technology failures, compromised borrower records and defective automated lending systems can undermine credit appraisal, facilitate fraud and impair recovery. An operational failure can manifest as a credit loss; conversely, deteriorating credit quality can expose weaknesses in monitoring and collection.
A cyber incident at a common technology service provider can affect several banks simultaneously. Basel recognizes operational risk separately, but supervision must examine how operational vulnerabilities create and transmit financial risks. Capital provisioning alone cannot provide operational resilience.
The developmental implications deserve attention. Can every institution and portfolio be expected to have model sophistication? Frameworks built around reliable historical data may be less effective for first-time borrowers, small enterprises and agricultural exposures.
Excessive conservatism in estimating uncertain losses could discourage lending to segments that need formal credit. Proportionality and credible regulatory backstops therefore become essential.
Finally, the relationship between ECL and regulatory capital needs clarity. RBI has retained the standardized approach for calculating credit risk-weighted assets alongside ECL provisioning. This is thought to be appropriate as provisions cover expected losses, while capital absorbs unexpected losses. But banks must develop internal provisioning models while continuing to apply prescribed capital risk weights.
The supervisory challenge is substantial: does the regulator have the expertise to validate complex models and challenge their assumptions? India’s experience with Indian Accounting Standards implementation by non-banking financial companies offers a precedent.
Accounting-based ECL was introduced without abandoning separate prudential provisioning and capital requirements. The distinction between accounting estimates and prudential safeguards needs to be resolved.
India should welcome ECL as a necessary evolution, but success cannot be measured by model sophistication or the quantum of additional provisions; not, certainly by the current strength of banks’ balance sheets. It must be judged by the quality of risk assessment, governance, supervisory challenge and banks’ resilience against financial and operational shocks.
The author is a former central banker.