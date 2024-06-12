The failure of exit polls hold behavioural lessons for us
Summary
- Why did pollsters go so wrong? Studies show that people often express false views to fit in with their notion of the majority view.
What did you have for breakfast two days ago? Having breakfast is a routine affair. Not much thought goes into such a decision. So most of us would have forgotten the details of what we consumed as the first meal of that day. On the other hand, how many of us have forgotten who we voted for in the general election of 2024? Voting in a national election is not routine behaviour.