Opinion
The fallacy of crypto as an alternative to fiat currency
Summary
- The notion of cryptocurrency offering a solution to currency debasement is misplaced. As its volatility has shown, it is neither a useful store of value nor a reliable medium of exchange.
The world’s first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, scaled a fresh peak on Monday. It reached $72,234 per token, crossing its pandemic peak of nearly $69,000. Bitcoin may be ‘here to stay,’ but that still does not justify its adoption as a currency.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more