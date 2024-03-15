The fallacy of crypto as an alternative to fiat currency

The argument of scarcity value induced by Bitcoin’s periodic halving of new tokens ignores the complex realities of our modern world. In a society where poverty-porn and exploitation coexist with the monetization of human data through social media platforms, the notion of scarcity alone does not suffice to justify Bitcoin’s appeal. Additionally, the echo chamber of Bitcoin zeal is often fuelled by a romanticized perception of it being anti-government or anti-officialdom. This is rebel-heroism rather than genuine social evolution and the rebellious sentiment could lead individuals to invest in what amounts to a ‘ticket to nowhere’ simply because others are already in queue to buy that ticket, without considering its long-term impact. Thus, while scarcity may indeed drive investor interest, it is not a sufficient rationale for legitimizing Bitcoin’s role as ‘digital gold.’