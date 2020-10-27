The fallacy of equating growth with the pursuit of higher GDP

In the US, between 1970 and 2018, the inflation-adjusted, three-member median household income rose from $50,200 to $74,600 (in 2018 dollars). That’s a 48.6% rise over 48 years. But here’s the underlying reality: Most of this growth was between 1970 and 2000, with the annual increase being 1.2%. After that, it fell to 0.3%. One can blame the Great Recession for it, but the fact remains that while growth returned, incomes didn’t rise commensurately. After 1991, recovery of jobs after recessions has taken longer and longer. A Ball State University study in 2015 indicated that 88% of job losses in the US were due to automation and productivity, not trade. If this can happen in the US, which has flexible labour markets, consider how much more India may be losing to automation.