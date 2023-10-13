The False Choice Between Ukraine and Israel

Israel may also need more JDAM kits, which offer directions to unguided bombs from the air. Ukraine has received an undisclosed number of JDAMs, but the numbers are surely low: The Ukrainian air force is old and small and has been boxed in by Russian air defenses. The U.S. produced roughly 30,000 JDAM units in 2019, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies notes. The Congressional Research Service says the kits have been exported to 26 countries. There are enough to share.