The False Choice Between Ukraine and Israel
Helping Kyiv won’t rob weapons to fight Hamas or Hezbollah.
Americans are uneasy as war returns to another part of the world, and Washington is slow to confront the growing danger. Priority No. 1 is an all-out national effort to expand U.S. weapons production, with a focus and urgency akin to the 1940s arsenal of democracy.
President Biden hinted Tuesday that he may ask Congress for appropriations for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan. That makes military and political sense. The U.S. is confronting an authoritarian axis that is increasingly working together.
Iran, the ventriloquist for Hamas, is helping Vladimir Putin as he tries to subjugate Ukraine. Tehran is pouring drones into Russia’s war, and the Biden Administration has warned of deepening cooperation, including a new weapons plant in Russia. The two are allies in Syria. Mr. Putin is also dining out on his “no limits" partnership with the Chinese Communist Party. The axis wants to set the rules of the world and topple the relative global stability the U.S. has enforced since World War II.
Yet some in Congress want to separate Israel from Ukraine and force a false choice. “Israel is facing existential threat. Any funding for Ukraine should be redirected to Israel immediately," GOP Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted this week. The Heritage Foundation is encouraging lawmakers to “resist attempts to link emergency military support for Israel with additional funding for Ukraine."
The implication is that the U.S. can’t supply both at once. But the two conflicts are different enough that the U.S. has weapons that can help Ukraine and Israel. The Ukrainians are trying to break through entrenched defenses of concrete and mines, a different job than destroying Hamas in Gaza.
The Israelis spend about 4.5% of their economy on a sophisticated military and have worked closely with the U.S. for decades. The urgent request is interceptors for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense, which Ukraine doesn’t use and Washington has started supplying. The U.S. Army has two Iron Dome batteries and the associated interceptors, which are less relevant to the advanced missile threat U.S. forces would face in a fight. They can be sent to Israel.
Ukraine’s critics suggest the U.S. will struggle to supply both countries with 155mm artillery. But the U.S. is already ramping up 155mm production and Israel won’t be consuming the enormous quantities of unguided shells needed in Ukraine.
The urban fighting in Gaza will require precision bombs to reduce civilian casualties. That calls for the small diameter bomb that is air-delivered. SDB stocks are plentiful and some have already been sent to Israel.
Israel may also need more JDAM kits, which offer directions to unguided bombs from the air. Ukraine has received an undisclosed number of JDAMs, but the numbers are surely low: The Ukrainian air force is old and small and has been boxed in by Russian air defenses. The U.S. produced roughly 30,000 JDAM units in 2019, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies notes. The Congressional Research Service says the kits have been exported to 26 countries. There are enough to share.
Wars turn in unpredictable ways, and it’s true that the demand for weapons could stress the U.S. if Israel ends up in a larger regional war. Some weapons rely on common components like explosives or motors.
That’s why the U.S. needs a generational effort to produce more ammo and expand its arsenal. The U.S. and its allies need everything from artillery to Patriot missile-defense interceptors to long-range weapons like the Naval Strike Missile for multiple theaters. Thousands of long-range antiship missiles are needed to deter China from striking Taiwan, no matter events in Gaza or Ukraine.
Choosing between Ukraine and Israel would be a strategic mistake. Blocking Russia’s attempt to reconstitute its empire in Europe and defending America’s main ally in the Middle East are both in the U.S. national interest.
Republicans are right to be frustrated with Mr. Biden’s policy in Ukraine, but Kyiv’s detractors in Congress are in a political bind on a combined aid package because they badly misjudged the world moment. They want a separate vote on aid to Ukraine and Israel so they don’t offend the isolationist sentiment on the right that they have ginned up.
The fantasy that the U.S. can abandon Europe and the Middle East to focus on China imploded on Oct. 7. The threats to the U.S. and its allies are growing worldwide, and Congress has an obligation to rearm to meet them.