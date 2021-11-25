The fate of cryptos and divergence in regulatory views

The Indian government has listed its Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, for enactment in Parliament this winter session to facilitate the issuance of an official digital currency by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to the listing notice, the Bill also “seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India". However, “it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses." Earlier, in 2018, the draft of a Virtual Currency, Crypto Token & Crypto Asset (Banning, Control & Regulation) Bill was drawn up, but was not enacted. The government’s second draft for crypto legislation, the Banning of Cryptocurrencies and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill of 2019, which sought to impose a blanket ban on cryptocurrency, also remained on paper.

