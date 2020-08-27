The Fed is taking a new approach to inflation

What this means is that the central bank will tolerate an inflation rate that exceeds its 2% target for an extended period before raising interest rates. The reason policy makers would do that is to foster economic growth and make sure they aren’t prematurely stamping out any recovery from the worst recession since the Great Depression. Bloomberg Opinion columnists have some thoughts on inflation: The Fed’s Long-Awaited Rethink on Monetary Policy: “Another idea is to change forward guidance to tell investors that overshoots of future inflation will be tolerated or even deliberately engineered. This might take various forms — such as a commitment to maintain 2% inflation on average over a span of years, so that undershoots would require overshoots. Or the Fed could switch to a target for the level of future prices rather than the rate of inflation. This would have a similar effect, again requiring periods of higher-than-target catch-up inflation. The implicit promise in both cases is that interest rates would stay low for longer than the current approach dictates." — The Editorial Board