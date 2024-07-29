The Fed should cut interest rates this week

Too late for what? Remember, the Fed has a dual mandate: to pursue both low inflation and high employment. For a while, monetary policy was failing on the low-inflation part, so Fed officials naturally concentrated on trying to remedy that. But since the June 2022 peak in personal consumption expenditures inflation (the Fed’s preferred measure), inflation has been tracking down, down, down. Other than the aforementioned blip in March, the 12-month PCE inflation rate has been flat or falling every month since last September. Looks like a trend to me.