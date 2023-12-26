The Fed won’t try to boost Biden
SummaryThe central bank has only once changed its policy to help elect a presidential candidate: Nixon in 1972.
As the 2024 presidential race unfolds, economic and political commentators are doing what they always do: speculating about whether the Federal Reserve will adjust monetary policy to influence the election outcome. There is ample evidence that presidents and administration officials try to influence the Fed, but only once has the central bank clearly modified policy to help a candidate in an election year.