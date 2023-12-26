The Fed won’t try to boost Biden

As the 2024 presidential race unfolds, economic and political commentators are doing what they always do: speculating about whether the Federal Reserve will adjust monetary policy to influence the election outcome. There is ample evidence that presidents and administration officials try to influence the Fed, but only once has the central bank clearly modified policy to help a candidate in an election year.

In 1972 Fed Chairman Arthur Burns purposely kept rates low to help re-elect President Richard Nixon. In all other presidential election years, the Fed has raised and lowered interest rates in the same manner during presidential election years and off-election years. We should be grateful for that independence.

My hunch is the Fed will purposely play it straight in 2024 by continuing to pursue policies that will achieve its objectives of 2% inflation and maximum employment. The Fed’s credibility is at stake following its major policy blunders and the painful surge in inflation over the past two years.

In the 16 presidential election years since 1960, the Fed has raised rates seven times (measured from the prior December through the November elections), lowered them seven times, and left them unchanged twice (2012 and 2016). There is no discernible pattern between election winners and the Fed’s rate moves. The Fed has been evenhanded, regardless of the political affiliation of the Fed chairman or whether Republicans and Democrats were in the White House.

The biggest presidential-year rate increases occurred in 1980, when Chairman Paul Volcker hiked rates aggressively to combat double-digit inflation. Republican challenger Ronald Reagan, who emphasized the “misery index" of sky-high inflation plus unemployment, defeated President Jimmy Carter. The biggest election-year rate cut occurred in 2008, when Democratic nominee Barack Obama won amid a severe financial crisis and recession. Occasionally the Fed has reversed course during the election year. In 1984 it raised rates in the first half of the year in response to robust growth and surging commodity prices and began lowering them just before the election as the economy cooled.

Since the Full Employment Act of 1978 established the Fed’s dual mandate of low inflation and maximum employment, the Fed has been publishing its forecasts of inflation and unemployment rates, including the central tendencies of Federal Open Market Committee member forecasts. These projections are now published quarterly and since 2012 have included FOMC member estimates of the appropriate Fed funds rate (the so-called dots), providing forward guidance on future policy.

The Fed has relied on discretionary policy adjustments in response to current conditions rather than a systematic approach to achieve its objectives. Historically, there has been a clear pattern of the Fed’s changing rates when actual economic and inflation conditions deviate from its central tendency forecasts. When growth surprises and the unemployment rate falls below the Fed’s forecasts, the Fed tends to raise rates. It lowers rates when the unemployment rate rises above its forecasts and inflation falls below them. Not surprisingly, the Fed’s data-dependent behavior has been more responsive to increases in the unemployment rate than to upside surprises in inflation.

This trend has held during presidential election years apart from 1972, the poster boy for bad Fed behavior. In August 1971, Nixon imposed wage and price controls, a misguided policy to constrain inflation. Congress enacted an aggressive fiscal stimulus package while the Burns-led Fed provided accommodative monetary policy by only tepidly raising rates before the election, allowing a rapid acceleration of the money supply. This generated an economic boom, with 6.9% real growth in gross domestic product and a 4.3% rise in employment from the fourth quarter of 1971 to the fourth quarter of 1972. Following Nixon’s re-election in November, the Fed raised rates from 5% to 10.5% as inflation soared.

What’s in store for Fed policy in 2024? Inflation has receded faster and the unemployment rate has stayed lower than the Fed predicted, and it has adjusted its quarterly projections. Meanwhile, inflation has dented consumer buying power and pushed up borrowing costs. Having stumbled with its discretionary policy approach, the Fed should consider adopting more systematic policy guidelines. The Taylor Rule, which measures how the Fed should adjust rates when inflation is above or below its 2% inflation target and real growth is above or below its potential, has been useful for estimating appropriate policy.

Based on the current 3.5% core PCE inflation and assuming a natural real interest rate of 1%, the Taylor Rule suggests that the current 5.5% fed-funds rate is appropriate. If core inflation were to fall to 3% by mid-2024, as the Fed projects, a 4.5% rate would be appropriate. If it doesn’t fall, keeping rates high would be appropriate. Following systematic guidelines for raising and lowering rates would be wise policy, improve the Fed’s transparency and keep it independent of political pressure.

Mr. Levy is a visiting scholar at the Hoover Institution and a member of the Shadow Open Market Committee.