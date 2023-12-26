The Fed won’t try to boost Biden

What’s in store for Fed policy in 2024? Inflation has receded faster and the unemployment rate has stayed lower than the Fed predicted, and it has adjusted its quarterly projections. Meanwhile, inflation has dented consumer buying power and pushed up borrowing costs. Having stumbled with its discretionary policy approach, the Fed should consider adopting more systematic policy guidelines. The Taylor Rule, which measures how the Fed should adjust rates when inflation is above or below its 2% inflation target and real growth is above or below its potential, has been useful for estimating appropriate policy.