The Federal Reserve is risking a full-blown recession

Under the old inflation regime, the Fed simply aimed for 2% at any given moment, and treated past misses as “bygones." This created the risk that persistent undershooting would lead people to expect lower inflation, an outcome that would limit the central bank’s ability to fight recessions by lowering interest rates. If, for example, people expected 2% inflation, then a zero-percent nominal federal funds rate would be equivalent to a real (inflation-adjusted) rate of negative 2%. However, if people expected only 1% inflation, then the Fed could take the real rate no lower than negative 1%. The limited room for maneuver threatened to leave the Fed pinned at the zero lower bound, a predicament that the Bank of Japan has grappled with for decades.