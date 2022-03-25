The fine print in India’s record exports performance

In contrast, despite making the $400-billion mark for the first time this year the export-to-GDP ratio will barely cross 20%. For all the protection offered by the Modi government to domestic manufacturing in the form of sharp tariff increases and the fiscal subsidies from the budget by way of the productivity linked incentives under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make In India’ policy approaches, exports are yet to match the exports-to-GDP level of FY14, the year that marked the height of the UPA government’s ignoble ‘policy paralysis’ phase. That should be a sobering thought for policymakers in the incumbent government. Especially since GDP was in a severe slow down even before the covid outbreak.