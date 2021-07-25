The first principles of commerce should guide e-com policy too

What seem like untenable rules for a traditional commerce format are what our proposed regulations expect e-commerce companies to abide by. If enacted into law, India’s e-commerce regulations would shift the burden of liability for the products sold on these platforms onto e-commerce companies, instead of sellers, and would come down heavily on promoting their own brands, among several other restrictions. This would in effect amount to, say, the Tata group not being able to sell or promote Tata salt, Tata tea or Croma products on its e-commerce platform when it enters the sector, even as it sells all other brands of salt, tea and electronic items through its website.

