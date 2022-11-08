The five habits of highly successful companies

Magnuson underestimates the importance of animal spirits — spirits that, if they don’t quite operate on a Nietzschean plane beyond good and evil, at least mix virtue and vice as liberally as they mix creation and destruction. Entrepreneurs are almost always unreasonable people who succeed precisely because they are so unreasonable. They are also frequently mixtures of great virtues and horrific vices. Henry Ford was a business hero who put America on wheels and doubled the pay of his employees at a stroke. “Young man," he once said during an argument with his son, “I invented the modern age," and he wasn’t wrong. He was also an incorrigible anti-Semite who drove his workers at a furious pace (the one phrase that foremen had to learn in English, German, Polish and Italian was “hurry up"), spied on his employees to make sure they lived respectable lives, and unleashed his private goon squad of thugs with cauliflower ears and broken noses on trade unionists.

