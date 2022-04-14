Lessons from SpiceJet's flight simulator fiasco

The need for re-training SpiceJet MAX pilots came to light while DGCA was inspecting a training facility near Delhi. The simulator where the pilots were being trained was found to be “dysfunctional" and since about 90 SpiceJet pilots had been trained at that facility since March, they have been asked to undergo re-training. The pilots will now have to do ‘Return to Service’ training which involves two-day training in the simulator once it is fully functional. The Return to Service training was recommended after the global grounding of the MAX aircraft following two crashes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}