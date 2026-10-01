The flydubai incident could trigger sweeping security checks

A festering issue

It has been in discussion for decades. This writer remembers attending an International Air Transport Association Annual General Meeting in the early 2000’s when a discussion about aviation security became very heated over what needed to be done. The chair, the head of an island nation's airline, had to intervene and put an end to the discussion by saying, “Do as we do in our country. Make it mandatory for every passenger and crew member to fly in swimwear so that when they land, they can hit the water straightaway. This way will also ensure that no object, which can cause harm to the flight, can possibly be taken onboard.” The hall erupted in laughter and applause.