The flydubai incident could trigger sweeping security checks

The incident involving a flydubai aircraft en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv, in which the co-pilot attempted to nosedive into Saudi Arabia but was prevented by the pilot, will have an impact on the aviation industry far beyond the geographical limits of West Asia.
Coming less than a month after the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US, the incident is likely to prompt tighter airport security and greater screening of passengers and crew worldwide, potentially requiring passengers to arrive even earlier than the three hours currently recommended in the Indian subcontinent.