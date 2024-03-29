Opinion
The FM’s poll perplexity: Is success a function of financial resources?
Summary
- Campaign finance in India has never been anything but opaque, despite reform attempts. How can we ensure this isn't an entry barrier restricting a field that must be kept open to all?
By the choice of candidates announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, it seems clear that India’s ruling party wants the government’s top decision-makers to seek a direct mandate from voters.
