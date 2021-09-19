The food tax that points to a loss of clarity on GST

It may be worth recalling why GST was hailed as a big reform in the first place. By design, GST’s superiority as an indirect-tax system was its promise of equitable levies that would also enhance economic growth by virtue of its key attributes: stable uniformity and value-addition applicability. On the first, while it did subsume a messy bunch of old taxes, what began as a valid division of merit versus non-merit rates has turned into yet another jumble. Rate brackets have multiplied, and with continual rejigs, GST today appears no less lobby-resistant than previous taxes, reducing its appeal to prospective investors and stirring doubts over rate fairness. While GST may still be “good" and reformist, it is no longer as “simple" as it was touted to be. Its other big attraction, that it applies as a value-added tax (VAT), gets nullified wherever input credits get axed. The benefits of taxing only the difference between an offering’s final worth and its input value, done by crediting taxpayers with GST paid on inputs by suppliers, are abstract but significant. Conceptually, a VAT is not just about relieving us of a tax cascade from one stage of production to another. As with the ‘pin factory’ in Adam Smith’s The Wealth of Nations, it is equally about task specialization, which it promotes across an economy by killing tax-burden disincentives to outsource what’s better done by others. This non-revenue goal of efficiency must never lose policy emphasis. For GST coherence and definitional clarity, input credits should invariably be allowed.