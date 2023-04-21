The Fox lesson: Media mustn’t end up captive1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:05 AM IST
- Fox Corporation’ s $788 million payout shows how costly a reckless chase of TV ratings can prove. It’s a cautionary tale on the risk of news broadcasters being held hostage by audiences
In HBO’s fictional mini-series Succession, cynicism within a US broadcast business is captured best by how a lead character characterizes a news strategy to pump up ratings: Open the “bigot spigot," she sneers. After America’s Fox News caught headlines by settling a defamation lawsuit for a jaw-dropping $788 million this week, it’s clear that a reckless chase of ratings could end up costly well beyond snide remarks made at a TV channel’s expense. This pre-trial payout by the News Corp-owned broadcaster will be almost half the sum sought by Dominion Voting Systems, a ballot-machine supplier which had sued for damages, alleging it was defamed by Fox’s deliberate airing of lies that its devices had a role in tilting the US presidential poll of 2020 away from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. It’s still a heavy blow, even for Fox Corp, which logged revenues of about $14 billion in 2022, with Fox News alone estimated to account for between a quarter and third of that topline. And then, there’s also Smartmatic, another company that’s suing it similarly, but for even more. Rather than let its top brass be quizzed openly in the dock, it seems, Fox opted to settle Dominion’s charges out of court. And thereby hangs a cautionary tale for broadcasters of news everywhere—on the risk of captivity.