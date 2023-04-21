In HBO’s fictional mini-series Succession, cynicism within a US broadcast business is captured best by how a lead character characterizes a news strategy to pump up ratings: Open the “bigot spigot," she sneers. After America’s Fox News caught headlines by settling a defamation lawsuit for a jaw-dropping $788 million this week, it’s clear that a reckless chase of ratings could end up costly well beyond snide remarks made at a TV channel’s expense. This pre-trial payout by the News Corp-owned broadcaster will be almost half the sum sought by Dominion Voting Systems, a ballot-machine supplier which had sued for damages, alleging it was defamed by Fox’s deliberate airing of lies that its devices had a role in tilting the US presidential poll of 2020 away from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. It’s still a heavy blow, even for Fox Corp, which logged revenues of about $14 billion in 2022, with Fox News alone estimated to account for between a quarter and third of that topline. And then, there’s also Smartmatic, another company that’s suing it similarly, but for even more. Rather than let its top brass be quizzed openly in the dock, it seems, Fox opted to settle Dominion’s charges out of court. And thereby hangs a cautionary tale for broadcasters of news everywhere—on the risk of captivity.

If Trump’s denial of election results and apparent sway over an enraged mob that stormed Capitol Hill sent shock waves across the world, what emerged from the Fox case files—gleaned from statements and internal missives—was a scandal in its own right. All through the race of 2020, Fox News was seen playing to Trump’s rightist base. But once counting began, it didn’t hesitate to call swing states like Arizona for Biden and dismiss the incumbent’s complaints of electoral fraud. All Trump had to do, though, was exhort his supporters to tune into clone outlets like Newsmax and One America News for Fox Corp’s stock price to drop and viewers to start shifting. The loss of ratings was steep enough for Fox to mount what looked like a panic response. As its record revealed, this was done in the guise of listening to viewers. Suddenly, it was playing up rants on power being stolen from Trump and airing views that cast Dominion as a ballot rigger, all of which turned out to be figments of political polarization. As reported, this week’s pact does not require the channel to retract anything. Even so, for the sake of the world’s oldest extant democracy, hard lessons have hopefully been learnt.

Globally, this sordid eyeball hunt should awaken all democracies to the risk of fake news working in favour of politicians at the cost of an electorate’s will. In India, it should make news outlets that pander to audiences for ratings think again, all the more so in the context of our own deeply polarized polity. Ear-lobes turned to viewers may sound market-sensitive, but, as seen in America, it also exposes any media led down such a populist path to a serious problem of being held hostage by them. As in war, truth is often an early casualty. And without facts, fiction gets to masquerade as reality. Nobel laureate Douglas North once defined institutions as “rules of the game in a society" or “the humanly devised constraints that shape human interaction." If the media counts itself as an institution, rather than just a spinner of profits off eyeballs, then it must uphold the truth above all else. And misplaced B-school advice on market orientation mustn’t get to act as a pretext for a bigot spigot.