The Fox lesson: Media mustn’t end up captive

If Trump’s denial of election results and apparent sway over an enraged mob that stormed Capitol Hill sent shock waves across the world, what emerged from the Fox case files—gleaned from statements and internal missives—was a scandal in its own right. All through the race of 2020, Fox News was seen playing to Trump’s rightist base. But once counting began, it didn’t hesitate to call swing states like Arizona for Biden and dismiss the incumbent’s complaints of electoral fraud. All Trump had to do, though, was exhort his supporters to tune into clone outlets like Newsmax and One America News for Fox Corp’s stock price to drop and viewers to start shifting. The loss of ratings was steep enough for Fox to mount what looked like a panic response. As its record revealed, this was done in the guise of listening to viewers. Suddenly, it was playing up rants on power being stolen from Trump and airing views that cast Dominion as a ballot rigger, all of which turned out to be figments of political polarization. As reported, this week’s pact does not require the channel to retract anything. Even so, for the sake of the world’s oldest extant democracy, hard lessons have hopefully been learnt.