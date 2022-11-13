The FTX saga holds lessons on governance of digital fiduciaries

Cut to India, where, unlike the US, onshore crypto-exchanges accounted for a large share of domestic crypto-trade until a few months ago when a penal tax regime kicked in. Earnings in crypto are now subject to a flat 30% income tax, which cannot be set off against losses. Additionally, 1% of each transaction is taxed at source. Naturally, the volumes of crypto-trading on domestic exchanges have fallen precipitously, and moved offshore. Like the US, India stares at the risk of its citizens losing money online, and no gains for the exchequer either. The history of trade suggests that governments cannot suppress what a critical mass of people want to exchange; and therefore, it’s important to focus on good regulatory design.

