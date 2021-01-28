The Fund whose voice must not go unheeded

A day after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upped India’s growth forecast to 11.5% for 2021-22, its chief economist Gita Gopinath attributed the revision to commercial activity recovering way faster than expected, post-lockdown, even as the country held another wave of covid infections at bay. True. Covid cases have been on a steady decline, which has made space for us to push the unlock envelope and focus on the revival of our economy. She also offered policy advice on Wednesday, five days ahead of our annual budget. Among other things, she urged large outlays on infrastructure and public health capacity, apart from a credible stake disinvestment plan for viable state-run firms and improvements in India’s bankruptcy law, as bad loans are set to pile up higher. Given the easy financial conditions that prevail, she said, banks and shadow lenders should look to raise capital. All this should be heeded. What we must not overlook, however, is a broad IMF warning for the global financial system. In its Global Financial Stability Report released the same day, the Fund flagged a “sense of complacency" that is seen to have overcome capital markets, with the cheap liquidity of pandemic rescue efforts having stretched asset prices to new highs. A sharp correction, the report cautioned, was a risk that could impact more than just market participants.

The IMF report comes at a time when equities have begun sliding from their peaks, pushed up as most were by an insurge of cash created—mostly by the US—in response to the siege laid by covid on commerce. While the idea was to ensure there was enough money to go around and save businesses and jobs, its collateral effect on asset values has been rather awkward. So much so that market-watcher Ruchir Sharma has described the policy consensus behind it as “socialism for the rich and capitalism for the rest". It seems to be the only game around, though. On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve not only left its near-zero policy rate of interest intact, it promised to keep buying bonds worth $120 billion a month. Over $3 trillion worth of such ‘quantitative easing’ has already been done since last March. The slightest hint of a reversal, it would appear, is likely to set off ‘taper tantrums’ of the kind seen in 2013, with capital fleeing Indian shores. Even the IMF report suggests that emerging markets will suffer if vaccination success prompts the West to normalize policy.

Meanwhile, easy money has virtually given Wall Street the air of a casino, captured best by Wednesday’s drama in the US over the stock of a near-zombie video-game retailer called GameStop. Given its failing efforts to pivot online, major hedge funds like Melvin Capital had gone short on its scrip, but swarms of amateur investors rallied on Reddit and other internet platforms to pile into it. Egged on by clarion calls like “We can stay retarded longer than they can stay solvent," a twist of Keynes’ famous words, they were evidently raring to squeeze the bigwig short-sellers into losses. And they did. GameStop’s price spiked, a company with a market capitalization of $250 million at its 2020 low was now worth $25 billion, and Melvin had to be bailed out by its peers. For professional traders, it was a shock inversion of market power. For distant observers, it should serve as a wake-up call on just how dysfunctional an asset market can get when there’s so much money around to play with.

