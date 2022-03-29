The futility of economic sanctions is well documented

In a memorable interview to CBS, Madeleine Albright, former US Secretary of State who recently passed away, responded to the interviewer’s question about the death of half a million Iraqi children due to US sanctions by saying, “The price was worth it." While sanctions are known to carry high human costs, the manner in which they have been wielded against Russia also has the potential to destabilize the global economy and roll back decades of economic progress by damaging globalization and faith in the integrity of global institutions and technologies that have suddenly been weaponized. However, despite Albright’s assertions, the “worth" of economic sanctions is still not clear. In his book on sanctions, The Economic Weapon, author Nicholas Mulder shows that while deployment of sanctions in support of foreign policy goals doubled in the 2000s compared to 1950-1985, and then doubled again in the 2010s, their effectiveness at achieving stated objectives remains questionable.