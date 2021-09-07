The future can’t be wished away but there are ways to deal with it

Multiple resource pools and champions: A characteristic of systems that build in greater resilience is that they have multiple potential responses. This is why monocultures in biology are bad—let something affect one type of plant, say, and you can end up with a famine. It’s the same in business and politics too. If there is no opposition, a democracy could prove horrible for its people. Monopolies are almost always bad for consumers. If you have more than one potential response to a crisis, you’re much more likely to be able to meet the challenge.