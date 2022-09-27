The future of farmer producer companies could be brightened5 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 10:04 PM IST
Tackle deficiencies of capital mobilization, access to state provisions and women’s participation to boost FPCs across India
In 2017, the Indian government reaffirmed its commitment to reduce rural distress among nearly 93 million farming households through efforts to double farmers’ income. What has been remarkable is the emergence of farmer producer companies (FPCs) as a viable way of supporting this approach.