The future of farmer producer companies could be brightened

First, mobilizing farmers and raising share capital from members is a critical activity for an FPC to sustain its operations during the initial years, a phase typically marked by high capital investment. While high agricultural income and landholding states like Haryana and Punjab offer a better likelihood of raising funds within local communities, states like Odisha and Jharkhand, with much lower disposable household incomes, may not see much action in the FPC space for a long time. Even states like Maharashtra, accounting for a large number of FPCs, have struggled with this challenge. Research has pointed out that nearly 65% of active FPCs in India were operating on meagre share capital before the pandemic hit. This needs to change.

