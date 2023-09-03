The future of our children who aren’t trained to suffer5 min read 03 Sep 2023, 04:06 PM IST
Professions are mostly tedious at the start in ways that upper middle-class youth may find hard to endure
You may suspect that you have moved up the social rungs if you do not know anyone who has made it to the Indian Institutes of Technology this year, or to the Indian Administrative Service. Once, this hypothesis was true only if you did not know a national-grade athlete personally, or a person who can bowl faster than 130 kilometres per hour, or a politician. There are some obvious reasons why this is so, but the most influential is not that apparent.