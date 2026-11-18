At a time when artificial intelligence (AI) firms are facing tough questions from investors, it is easy to dismiss AI itself as a ‘bubble’.
At a time when artificial intelligence (AI) firms are facing tough questions from investors, it is easy to dismiss AI itself as a ‘bubble’.
However, AI is already beginning to reshape several sectors, including the field of scientific research. AI tools are helping researchers in varied subjects such as biology, drug development, mathematics, astrophysics, materials science, and health practice.
However, AI is already beginning to reshape several sectors, including the field of scientific research. AI tools are helping researchers in varied subjects such as biology, drug development, mathematics, astrophysics, materials science, and health practice.
Early trends are heart-warming.
AlphaFold, an AI model developed by Google DeepMind, is a good example. It predicts protein structures from their amino acid sequences—a challenge that scientists have grappled with for decades. By predicting protein folds in a jiffy, AlphaFold promises to speed up discoveries in disease pathology, targeted therapeutics, and antibiotic resistance.
Similarly, space missions gather an enormous amount of data, which scientists take years to analyse. AI has reduced the lag to days. Nasa scientists, for instance, discovered thousands of exoplanet candidates that orbit stars other than our Sun by mining data gathered by past missions. Clearly, AI is poised to transform scientific research, especially in fields requiring analysis of massive amounts of data.
Yet, we need to be aware of the pitfalls.
First, AI tools can expedite the processing of unstructured data, but flaws in training data or methods can lead to inaccurate or biased results.
Second, AI tools such as AlphaFold are proprietary black box tools. They are not amenable to reproducibility, a basic principle of scientific research, as pointed out by the Royal Society, the UK’s national academy of sciences. Without understanding how AI tools reach their conclusions, independent researchers find it difficult to scrutinize, verify and replicate experiments.
Third, AI tools can be unaffordable for many scientists in developing countries such as India, potentially widening the R&D gap between rich and poor nations.
Pushmeet Kohli of Google DeepMind, who was in India last month, said that AlphaFold was being used by 3.5 million scientists across the globe, of whom 180,000 were in India. However, such adoption of AI tools is mostly driven by their free-to-use basic versions, often deployed to train models.
A bigger concern is the overall direction of AI-augmented scientific research. Empirical evidence shows that machine learning, deep learning and generative AI are helping scientists produce more research, but in a confined range of topics.
We need policies and frameworks to promote the use of AI tools in science in a responsible, equitable and ethical manner. Scientific bodies, policymakers and regulators should work with AI developers to ensure this.
Regulators need to prevent unauthorized use of AI products for bio-warfare and similar ends. Science academies should develop frameworks for ethical use of AI tools, and assess risks and safety issues.
Policymakers should ensure scientists have access to AI infrastructure, and mandate AI firms to open up their AI models to scientific scrutiny after a reasonable time frame. This would provide firms an incentive to develop AI tools while ensuring that those tools are subject to similar scrutiny as conventional scientific models.
The future direction of science must be determined by the quest for inquiry and exploration, with responsible deployment of algorithmic tools.