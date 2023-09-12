The G20 envisions a big role for technology in inclusive growth3 min read 12 Sep 2023, 09:10 PM IST
The New Delhi Declaration reflects a commitment to harnessing the power of digital innovations
India has taken centre stage as a global leader. As the world grapples with complex challenges, India’s proactive stance at the G20 forum has amplified its standing as a key player in shaping international discourse and action. The G20 Leaders’ Declaration with 100% consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues is best regarded as a historic feat.