The G20 summit is over but the hard work begins now
Overcoming hurdles related to trade and China’s sway in Africa are challenges yet to be faced
It’s over, bar the shouting. The headline for India’s G20 presidency will undoubtedly be a consensus forged among fractious global leaders. This was in addition to successfully aligning the summit agenda with the Global South’s interests, which included, among other things, re-focusing attention on the indebtedness that has afflicted poor and developing nations after the pandemic. The Indian presidency’s extraordinary achievements will now have to be followed up with equally exceptional steps to dispel doubts that G20 commitments rarely translate into action.