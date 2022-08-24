The G20 summit should not raise hopes of achieving much

For now, the global plan—and Indonesia’s—appears to be to keep the show on the road and the G20 together. That’s important, given the deep differences that have opened up between mostly wealthy allied governments backing Ukraine and the Global South, and the scant opportunities for engagement. There is symbolism in coming together, and Indonesia has already circumvented the vexed question of Putin’s presence by inviting Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who will likely join remotely, to attend. Bilateral conversations, like the potential head-to-head between Xi and Biden, could be consequential.