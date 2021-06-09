The G7 tax clampdown signals the end of hyper-globalization

Since the race to the bottom in corporate taxation began in the 1980s, the average statutory rate has come down from nearly 50% to around 24% in 2020. Many countries have generous loopholes and exemptions that reduce the effective tax rate to single digits. Even more damaging, global firms have been able to shift profits to pure tax havens such as the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands or Bermuda, without having to move any of their actual operations there. Estimates by Gabriel Zucman of the University of California, Berkeley, reveal that an inordinate share of US corporations’ foreign profits are booked in such tax havens, where they typically employ only a few people.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}