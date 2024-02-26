The ‘gamification’ of Indian equities poses macro and market threats

Does this deter investors? Only a few, as seen from the continued strong growth in derivative volumes. Derivatives do have a useful economic function, as they let risks be transferred from participants who do not want to bear them to those who are ready to (for probable returns). They also provide liquidity to supplement what is available in the cash market. An outsized derivatives market, though, can itself be a source of macroeconomic and market risks. We have seen this in global cases with credit default swaps (CDS) and derivative contracts. Black-swan events and resultant spikes in volatility can drive exaggerated moves in stock prices and thereby lead to market dislocation.