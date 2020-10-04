The Gandhian dream of a non-violent economic model

Diverse advocates of “alternative economics" argue that building solidarity economies by encouraging greater localization will challenge the destructive dominant order. Going by the experience of such efforts over the last half century, this is unlikely to happen. It is delusional to expect that just growing the volume and spread of alternative economic entities will save future generations from suffering. This is because the malice of “foul is fair" is hardwired into global systems—not as a limited conspiracy but as a historical force that has grown in strength over 300 years. So, is there any hope for a non-violent economics emerging? Yes.