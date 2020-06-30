Opinion | The gap in covid severity between rich and poor states

Controlling for the effect of (lagged) covid cases, our econometric analysis shows that income is positively associated with covid daily fatalities, but at a diminishing rate, implying that the higher the state’s income, the weaker will be the positive association. However, higher urban population density is likely to partly offset the weakening of the divide. But, given the density, more rapid urbanization is likely to result in a lower fatality rate, presumably because of easier access to healthcare facilities. The higher the dependency of the old on the young, the higher the expected covid fatalities. Rural youth have been migrating increasingly to urban areas, and while the pandemic has seen a reversal, the trend is likely to resume. However, if income growth in high-income states slows and low-income states catch up, as recent evidence suggests, it may more than offset other positive effects and lead to convergence of covid fatality to a rate between the high and low rates.