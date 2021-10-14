The Gati Shakti initiative speeds up India’s infrastructure mission

The vision of using a geo-spatial digital platform will need to be implemented by all ministries and agencies involved to ensure that it achieves its objectives. With all projects uploaded on the portal, greater coordination among the relevant agencies on approvals, etc, should catalyse projects. Also, while working with state governments on project implementation, close cooperation with local departments on the ground would yield definitive results for last-mile connectivity. These local bodies can also be part of the portal. The monitoring of the projects is proposed to be undertaken through various committees of senior officials, and Gati Shakti will provide timely data on where processes are stuck, enabling quick action. With the Prime Minister’s focus on infrastructure, interventions are likely to be solution-oriented to get projects back on track.