The geopolitical risks we face today stem from solutions to earlier excesses
Summary
- Addressing the ‘polycrisis’ faced by today’s world demands acknowledgement that our problems have deep historical roots and have been in the making for over seven decades.
The International Monetary Fund recently raised a note of caution about India’s rising public debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio as part of a standard process of assessing country risks. Today, there is a burgeoning cottage industry of storied institutions that are compiling lists of risks arising not for specific countries, but at a global level across the domains of economics, politics, geopolitics and society. The World Economic Forum has referred to the current concatenation of hazards as a ‘polycrisis,’ a situation “where disparate crises interact such that the overall impact far exceeds the sum of each part." However, the literature, rich as it is, fails to recognize that current risks have deep historical roots and that they have been in the making for well over 70 years. This cognitive gap acts as a barrier, preventing us from seeing the present juncture in the correct perspective and formulating an appropriate response.