The geopolitical risks we face today stem from solutions to earlier excesses

As of September 2023, the US government’s public debt was 122% of GDP and total debt including government, household and corporate was 372% of GDP. In addition to the supremacy of the dollar, the commercial demands of the US war engine and the government’s obligations to an ageing population, steep indebtedness is a result of US deregulation of its financial services industry and unfettered growth in the securitization of housing, education and credit card loans. This deregulation started in 1980, when the Keynesian world-view that highlighted the limits of markets gave way to the ‘Washington Consensus’ that emphasized self-corrections inherent in the market mechanism. Deregulation also meant that financial investors in advanced economies started lending to governments in developing countries at market rates of interest with limited debt restructuring options due to the large number of creditors involved in any loan. As a result, in the past three years alone, there have been 18 sovereign defaults by 10 developing countries—greater than the number in the previous two decades. About 60% of low-income countries are currently at high risk of debt distress or already in it, a big risk for global macroeconomic and social stability.