Indian air travel saw an unexpected bump in February thanks to a rush of post-covid conferencing and events, among other reasons. While this demand may eventually flatten, what is not in question is the size and potential of the Indian air travel market. Reflecting this reality, former state-owned carrier Air India recently announced orders for 470 Boeing and Airbus aircraft, with an option to buy more than 800 planes in total.

The implications of the deal, however, go beyond commerce. That the Tatas, the current owners of Air India, and the Indian government are on the same page about the larger strategic implications of this deal should be self-evident. Like the Chinese have done for several decades now, the Indian government has begun to use the economic capacity of its expanding middle class as leverage in foreign policy.

Whatever its business logic, Air India splitting its large order between two rival companies on either side of the Atlantic suggests smart balancing from a larger political perspective.

Indo-US relations have grown closer in recent years. However, while India has signed all four foundational military agreements with the US, it remains careful about maintaining its strategic autonomy and not being seen as an alliance partner of the US. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this task has become harder but New Delhi has stuck to its guns, refusing to sanction Russia or stop buying oil from it.

The Airbus-Boeing deals can be seen as both a case of India making it up to the US and underlining its bargaining power in international relations. The importance of the Boeing deal to the Americans is evident from US President Joe Biden immediately noting that the “purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states". It is also a subtler intervention in American politics by New Delhi (Biden recently telegraphed his intention to run for a second term) than Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stadium shows with Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the European sense of self has come under pressure given its inability to respond effectively to the war in Ukraine, its dependence on Russia for energy, and the realisation that the US remains central to its security. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has met regularly with Modi, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is soon to arrive in New Delhi following his visit to China at the end of last year. All of these are efforts to boost European visibility on the world stage.

But there are also domestic fissures within many European countries that undermine these efforts. French President Emmanuel Macron, for example, has been facing the ire of protesters across the country for over a month, following his decision to raise the retirement age – itself a response to structural economic problems that several major European economies are facing.

The multibillion-euro Airbus deal from India is, therefore, a significant boost for the European project and, one could argue, another example of New Delhi’s subtle intervention in European politics to achieve its own foreign policy goals. Airbus is the world’s second largest maker of commercial aircraft after Boeing, and is co-owned by the German-French-Spanish European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company (EADS), with an 80% interest, and Britain’s BAE Systems, with 20%. It is a European rather than a national corporation. Its registered headquarters is in Leiden, Netherlands, but its head office is in Toulouse, France.

The Europeans are major defence suppliers to India, and France has a significant presence in the Indian Ocean and offers a useful counter to American dominance there. The bumper aircraft deal, therefore, is another example of India not just exercising its strategic autonomy but also gathering supporters even as Russia is no longer able to have New Delhi’s back as it once did.

As Russia bleeds itself dry in Ukraine, China becomes entrenched as the primary economic, military and ideological challenger to the West, and the US and its European allies remain riven by internal discord, India is in a position to derive tangible benefits from its historical preference for non-alignment. But non-alignment – or multi-alignment, as some call it these days – does not mean non-intervention.

India’s greater economic heft and political attention on the global stage alone will not suffice in the pursuit of national interests. Choices must be made and cards played with greater felicity if it is to make the most of this period of strategic opportunity.