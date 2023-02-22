The geopolitics behind Air India’s Airbus-Boeing orders

Meanwhile, the European sense of self has come under pressure given its inability to respond effectively to the war in Ukraine, its dependence on Russia for energy, and the realisation that the US remains central to its security. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has met regularly with Modi, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is soon to arrive in New Delhi following his visit to China at the end of last year. All of these are efforts to boost European visibility on the world stage.