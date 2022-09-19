The ghost of Black Wednesday still haunts the British economy4 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 10:15 PM IST
Liz Truss would hope that an independent monetary policy doesn’t invite another pound battering
Liz Truss would hope that an independent monetary policy doesn’t invite another pound battering
Listen to this article
This 16 September marked 30 years since ‘Black Wednesday’, when the British pound was ignominiously ejected from the exchange rate mechanism (ERM) of the European Monetary System. Not all anniversaries are occasions for celebration. This one certainly was not.