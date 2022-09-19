The ghost of Black Wednesday still haunts the British economy

And the Major government had reason to hesitate. The British economy had entered recession in 1991, and higher interest rates aggravated its downturn. The weak economy made for a weak housing market, and home prices were already falling. In a country with variable-rate mortgages, higher Bank of England (BoE) rates meant higher mortgage payments and a still weaker housing market. This hit the Conservative government’s core constituency, homeowners in England’s leafy suburbs, squarely in the pocketbook. Thus, it didn’t take a political sage to understand that there were limits on how far the Major government might go to maintain the peg.

